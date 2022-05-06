SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 66-year-old woman, considered a vulnerable adult, in Chatham County.

Minnie Lee Adams was last seen on Thursday around 1:45 p.m. in the Enclave Boulevard area, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

She was expected at her destination in Savannah no later than 3 p.m. but never arrived, CCPD explained.

Adams didn’t have her cell phone with her and suffers from several medical conditions, according to police.

“Her family state that it is like her to leave and not return,” CCPD added.

Adams is described as a Black female who is 5-foot-7 and about 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair.

CCPD said she was driving a white, 2016 Toyota Sienna minivan with the Georgia license tag RRG 8499.

Adams was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and faded jeans.

According to police, family members said she has many friends and family in Estill, South Carolina, where she was known by her maiden name, Bostick.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to call 911.