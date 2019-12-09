Chatham County paying $1.66M in hurricane-related bills

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (AP) – Coastal Georgia’s largest county is paying $1.66 million in bills from a hurricane after state government didn’t respond to a request for help.

The Savannah Morning News reports Chatham County commissioners on Friday approved paying expenses related to evacuation from Hurricane Dorian in September.

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a mandatory evacuation for all coastal counties. Chatham County officials chartered buses to take people without reliable transportation to Augusta.

Dorian caused little damage in Georgia and no federal money is available to repay local governments for emergency expenses.

In October, county officials asked Kemp to repay them, but the governor hasn’t responded.