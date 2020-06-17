Chatham County: Notice of property tax increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes.

The increase includes a rise in property taxes by 1.81 percent in General Maintenance and Operations taxes, an increase in property taxes by 2.29 percent in Special Service District taxes and by 1.50 percent in Chatham Area Transit Authority taxes.

County officials invite concerned citizens to attend upcoming public hearings on the tax increase.

The first two hearings will take place on June 18 at the Commission Meeting Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse, 124 Bull Street at 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

A third public hearing on this tax increase will be held on June 26 at the Commission Meeting Room at 9:30 a.m.

Chatham County officials released the following details regarding the millage rate:

This tentative increase will result in a General Maintenance and Operations millage rate of 11.543 mills, an increase of 0.205 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 11.338 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $10.25 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $25.63.

This tentative increase will result in a Special Service District millage rate of 4.911 mills, an increase of 0.110 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 4.801 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $8.25 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $13.75.

This tentative increase will result in a Chatham Area Transit Authority millage rate of 1.15 mills, an increase of 0.017 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 1.133 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $1.27 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $2.12.