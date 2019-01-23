Chatham County narcotics officials to hold news conference on recent drug operation aimed at teens Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team will discuss a recent drug operation with the DEA that concerns Savannah parents and schools.

The news conference will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the CNT office in Savannah.

According to CNT officials, the investigation resulted in search warrants of two local businesses and suggests a large group of high school students purchased the deadly drug.

In July 2018, Tybee Island Police reached out to the narcotics team after a juvenile overdosed on synthetic cannabinoids. The substance is a deadly chemical cocktail often advertised as a safe alternative to marijuana. But the substance known as K2 or Spice is like nothing found in nature. The chemicals are sprayed onto plant material and often smoked or mixed into a liquid and vaped.

The substance can be anywhere from two to 100 times more potent than THC due to the fact that the drugs used can change from batch to batch.

Last August, more than 70 people overdosed in a New Haven, Connecticut park from the laced K2. And although the packaging often disguises the synthetic drug, experts warn parents and convenience stores not to fall for it.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics team says they believe some juveniles were buying the drugs advertised like cigarettes from two area businesses. It's also illegal to sell cigarettes to people under the age of 18.

We'll continue to follow this investigation and keep you updated.