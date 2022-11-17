SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All Chatham County mayors are asking the commission to not allow the expiration of The Local Option Sales Tax (LOST).

The letter states they are speaking on behalf of the people living in their district concerned about some having to pay the lion share of property taxes if a 40 year LOST is allowed to expire at the end of the year.

The group of mayors say in the letter that allowing the tax to expire would hike taxes for nearly 70% of residents and would equate to public malfeasance. They are asking the county chair and the commission to come to a workable solution that would allow for equitable distribution across all parts of the county.

You can read the entire letter below.