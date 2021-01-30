Chatham County mask order extended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s mandatory mask order has been extended for the ninth time.

Continuing Feb. 4, anyone in the county must wear a mask or face covering in public spaces, including commercial establishments, public places, government buildings or gatherings of 10 or more people.

Chatham County Board of Commission Chairman Chester Ellis signed off on the countywide mandate on Friday. The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on March 5, unless further modified or rescinded.

The mandate also states:

Masks or face coverings are required to properly cover the nose and mouth.

Physical/social distance of 6 feet between persons is required to the extent that it is possible.

Everyone is to wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer regularly.

Masks are not mandatory for those who are age 5 or younger or students playing sports. If a mask aggravates health conditions or would prevent a person from receiving personal services, one isn’t required to be worn.

Anyone who violates the emergency order could face a misdemeanor, with a fine not exceeding $500. An establishment’s failure to require masks could result in the suspension of any business license or tax certificate.

The order allows for municipalities to impose a more restrictive order as it relates to COVID-19.

To date, there have been more than 16,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Chatham County. The state reports 284 people have died in the county due to the virus.