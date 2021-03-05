Chatham County mask order expected to be extended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mandatory mask order in Chatham County has been extended nine times so far, and a tenth extension is expected.

But News 3 is told that will likely come at the beginning of next week after the current order has already expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, Savannah’s mask order was extended this week and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on April 6.

Mask mandates are being lifted around the country, including in South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday threw out an order that required face coverings in government office buildings and restaurants.

Still, many are heeding warnings from health officials to keep prevention measures in place.

Chatham County’s hospitalizations and community transmission index have steadily decreased in recent weeks, but only after a peak in January.