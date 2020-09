CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the Chatham County Jail.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate at Chatham County Jail was found dead in his or her cell over the weekend. Sheriff Wilcher has contacted the GBI to investigate.

CCSO tells News 3 that more information will be available later Monday.