Chatham County issues month-long emergency order in response to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chatham County has declared a month-long local state of emergency.

Chairman Al Scott signed the resolution to take effect immediately on Sunday, March 22 until Wednesday, April 22.

As of noon Sunday, at least four cases of the new virus have been confirmed in the county by state and local health officials.

In the state of emergency declaration, the county urges residents to avoid congregating in groups larger than 10 at any location, except “in an authorized, official government capacity.”

The emergency order calls for “the immediate closure of all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities.”

County establishments like restaurants and bars must reduce indoor seating to ensure it is “sufficient to achieve 6 foot social distancing.”

If that isn’t possible, the county orders them to close. In addition, restaurants are urged to increase delivery, drive-thru or takeout services.

The declaration adds:

Houses of worship must “strive for social distancing” and are encouraged to broadcast services on social media or video outlets

Chatham County residents should limit travel outside of the county limit

Anyone showing symptoms of the virus should seek medical attention and refrain from going to public buildings, shops, restaurants, etc.

According to the county, CAT (Chatham Area Transit) remains operational but residents are encouraged to use it “only when necessary to travel to and from work and when shopping for essential items.”

The emergency declaration does not include a curfew.

Read the full resolution below and visit here to view other counties, cities and towns that have declared emergency orders.