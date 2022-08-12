SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County government announced Friday it’s hoping to complete a mutual severance agreement with the county manager.

Earlier this month, the Chatham County Commission named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith was suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended.

On Aug. 5, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position.

In a written statement regarding the mutual severance, Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said, “After discussion with the Chatham County Board of Commissioners and the county attorney concerning County Manager Lee Smith, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners is authorizing the county attorney and the chairman to proceed with, what we believe will be, a mutual severance agreement between Mr. Smith and the Chatham County government.”