SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County homeowners only have a few days left to apply for homestead and special exemptions.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

The regular homestead exemption gives the applicant up to $12,000 off the assessed value of all Chatham County line items on their tax bill.

It’s one of the easiest ways for residents to save money on property taxes, according to Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya Jackson.

“It’s your right as a homeowner and can lead to significant savings,” Jackson said. “I strongly encourage anyone eligible who hasn’t already applied to do so as soon as possible to lock in their exemption and to start saving.”

Homeowners can also receive $2,000 off the County School Maintenance and Operations assessed value. And senior citizens who qualify may also receive $30,000 off the County School Maintenance and Operations assessed value as well as $30,000 off the Chatham County assessed value segments of their tax bill.

According to Jackson’s office, many residents have yet to claim the exemption, while any Chatham County resident who owns and resides in their own home as a permanent residence is eligible to apply.

Residents can file for homestead exemptions online at boa.chathamcountyga.org or in person at The Pete Liakakis Government Building (222 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Suite 113). The building is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Homestead exemption applicants will need to provide a valid Georgia Driver’s License or state-issued ID and current vehicle registration for any vehicles owned by and registered in the applicant’s name. The street address on the vehicle registration must match the homestead exemption property address.

Only persons who reside on the property and whose name appears on the title can file for homestead exemptions. Rental property does not qualify.

Special exemptions

Unique to Chatham County, the Stephens-Day exemption equals the difference between the home’s current fair market value and the value in the year prior to claiming the exemption, plus any improvements that have been made on the property.

A number of special exemptions are also available to property owners who qualify for the homestead exemption and who meet certain age, income and disability criteria.

Special exemptions are available for disabled veterans, seniors and un-remarried surviving spouses of 100% disabled veterans, U.S. service members killed in action and firefighters/peace officers.

Applicants will need to provide verification documents such as recent federal and state income tax returns, DD214, Veterans Administration letters documenting 100% disability, or a letter from a licensed Georgia physician.

For more information, visit the Board of Assessors website or call 912-652-7271.