Chatham County Health Dept. to open new COVID vaccine, testing sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department is opening new COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the western part of the county on Thursday.

Drive-thru PCR testing will be available at the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus (210 Technology Circle) weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There is no cost for a test, which will be administered through Mako Medical. Pre-registration is strongly recommended for a faster visit and can be completed online at gachd.org/covidtest.

The new vaccination clinic will be opening in the Port Wentworth area at 171 Crossroads Parkway. CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) will offer vaccinations at no cost from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine — which is available to those 12 and older — will be available at the site every day. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the Moderna vaccine will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org.

The health department continues to offer testing at the Savannah Civic Center and vaccinations at the downtown Savannah Fire station.

Anyone in need of assistance in scheduling a test can call the Coastal Health District at 912-230-9744. For help with a vaccination, call 912-230-5506.

Meanwhile, St. Joesph’s/Candler is offering free rides to those who scheduled COVID vaccine appointments through the health department. Call 912-819-2883 during business hours to schedule a ride.