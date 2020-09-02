Chatham County Health Dept. resumes operations at Midtown Clinic

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Health Department services are now available at the Midtown Clinic, located at 1602 Drayton Street.

On May 1, the health department consolidated services from two locations into one site, and all appointments were moved to the clinic on Eisenhower Drive. The change was made to free up staffing resources for the COVID-19 testing site. Since then, additional employees have been hired.

General clinical services and immunizations are available at both Chatham County Health Department locations again. All services require appointments, and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face mask.

To make an appointment for services at the Midtown Clinic, call 912-651-3378. For appointments at the Eisenhower Clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive, call 912-356-2441. For more information on services, go to gachd.org/chatham.