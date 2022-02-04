Chatham County Health Department to resume normal operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department will be back to normal next week, officials announced Friday.

Operations were scaled back to essential services only last month due to staffing shortages. Officials said COVID-19 cases and exposures warranted the closure of the Drayton Street clinic, while the main location on Eisenhower Drive offered reduced services.

County health officials said all services and locations will be back to normal starting Monday. Appointments are still required to reduce crowding and encourage social distancing, according to the health department.

Patients should also know that face masks are required for anyone age 2 or older.

To schedule an appointment, call 912-356-2441 or visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/chatham for more information.