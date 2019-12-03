Chatham County Health Department to host free flu vaccine day

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department is hosting a one-day free flu shot clinic next week.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, Chatham County residents can get a free flu shot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will be at the Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Drive).

Patients without insurance will receive a flu shot for free. The department will bill insurance companies of patients with insurance, but they will not have to pay any out-of-pocket costs either.

“A flu shot is your best protection against getting the flu,” Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District, said. “No one wants to spend the holidays feeling miserable and spreading the flu to family members and friends. If you haven’t had your flu shot yet, we’re hoping this clinic will motivate you to get vaccinated.”

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu. The Chatham County Health Department said the flu is already circulating in the state of Georgia, so it is important for citizens to take preventative measures now.