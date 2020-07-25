Chatham County Health Department to give free mammograms to eligible women Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) is partnering with the St. Joseph’s Candler Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms on Monday.

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance are eligible to receive a free screening mammogram. Participants must make an appointment in advance, and face masks will be required on site.

Screenings will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department, located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.

To schedule an appointment, call 356-294.