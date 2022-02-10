SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County officials estimate the county lost $18 million in revenue over the course of the pandemic.

Tens of millions in federal stimulus money under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is helping to counter that loss, officials said. Under the act passed by Congress in March 2021, Chatham County received more than $56 million — split into two grants of $28 million.

In late summer, county commissioners began brainstorming how to spend the money before submitting plans to the federal government. The money is now going to services like drainage and sewage, small business help, rent and utility assistance, and to help alleviate the court backlog.

So far, county commissioners believe the funds are being used well.

“In the ARPA funds, you have to meet the federal guidelines of federal reports that have been submitted,” Chairman Chester Ellis said. “We’ve done a good job of using them so far in the way we’re told and given in the reports, so therefore we’ve been offered more money.”

Ellis explained that bonus money will have to be used by September.

According to county officials, there’s about $24 million left of the first allocation and the second is expected to come in May. Officials have until the end of 2026 to use the funds and any unused must be returned to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“We are trying to come up with creative ways to — especially governmental ways — meet their demands and in their categories so that we can maintain this,” Ellis said.

Ultimately, the chairman said the funds are helping to support residents as the economy continues to recover.

“As you know, COVID caused some issues with folks,” he said. “There was a shutdown period. Folks were laid off, things got behind and so we’re able to help them with that.”

Because the ARPA funds are short-term, Ellis said it’s important to have other funding sources. He said he plans to discuss other initiatives — like the proposed transportation sales tax — in the coming weeks.