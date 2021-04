CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County has extended its mask ordinance for another month, according to a county spokesperson.

The ordinance was set to expire Tuesday, however, it was extended until April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Masks or face coverings will remain a requirement in public spaces in the county, including commercial establishments and government buildings.

This comes as Gov. Brian Kemp signed three executive orders last week that rolled back some COVID-19 restrictions statewide.