Chatham County evacuees returned to Savannah Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of hurricane evacuees are back home in the Hostess City.

City leaders provided free transportation from the Civic Center ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“I am so thankful that we have this available because so many countries don’t have it, so many cities don’t have this but we have a system that is set up, ready to go,” said Angelique King.

The system brought them to Augusta after Governor Brian Kemp issued evacuation orders. The buses brought residents back Thursday night.

“These are folks that didn’t have the means, the transportation or the health to make the drive themselves. They were transported out of town to shelters in Augusta on Tuesday. Once the mandatory evacuation was lifted this morning, plans were made to get them home,” said Betsey Nolan with the Chatham County Police Department.

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) buses were on standby prepared to take residents home once they got off the evacuation bus.

CAT bus services will resume on Friday.