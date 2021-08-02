Chatham County District Attorney provides bombshell update on officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On July 17, an officer-involved shooting took place in downtown Savannah on Avery Street.

The initial report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the victim, Maurice Mincey, pointed a firearm at officers during a traffic stop which led to the shooting and later, his death.

However, that information is now found to be untrue.

“It was reported that Mr. Mincey fired or aimed a firearm at law enforcement; that statement has since been retracted, we know that that statement is incorrect and untrue,” said Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones Monday.

Jones also provided an update on the timeframe in which the bodycam footage from the officers involved will be released to the public. She said investigations of this nature typically take 60 to 90 days to complete by the GBI before being handed over to her office for review.

“At that point, the file is transferred to the District Attorney’s Office where I and my team will make a decision as to whether or not criminal charges should be brought against the shooter in that case. This review in my office, by my team, takes another 90 to 120 days,” explained Jones.

Those closest to Mincey are demanding answers as to how and why these false claims were made in the first place.

“We want to know exactly where they got that statement from about Mr. Maurice Mincey pointed a weapon at the officer. They had the video from the beginning, was it a lie to be conjured up to let the officer off free?” asked Elder James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network.

The Racial Justice Network, along with the friends and family of Mincey, want to see those officers involved in the shooting charged and arrested. They plan to protest against the GBI starting next week.

“We understand that the district attorney is going to take her time and investigate this trial, but we want answers right now from the GBI. Why did they lie about that? Because they can’t be trusted no more, and we think that office should be dismantled — dismantled and start over again,” said Johnson.

They’re also calling on state leaders to soon get involved.

“He said he wants the governor, well we want more than the governor. We want our senators, we want our congressmen to get involved because guess why? Laws need to be changed to protect the citizens of Chatham County, of Georgia,” said Rev. Alan Mainor of the Racial Justice Network.

“We just want justice and we’re not going to stop until we get it, for him,” said Maria Scott, Mincey’s fiancé and mother of their child.