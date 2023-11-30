SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A notice of appeal requesting the court ignore a judge’s order was filed in federal court on Nov. 22 by attorneys for Shalena Cook Jones, the Chatham County district attorney.

The appeal is part of a gender discrimination case where the former Assistant District Attorney Skye Musson says she was passed over for a lead attorney position by a much less qualified male attorney while working for Jones.

Jones’ legal team argues that her DA duties in the State of Georgia v. Tyrone Glover rape case are more important than appearing in court for a civil case.

This comes after the federal judge magistrate sanctioned Jones in October after growing increasingly upset by her absences and chose to strike Jones’s answers and pay the plaintiff’s costs, fees and expenses — but that’s not the only thing the judge has accused Jones of this year.

The judge also stated that Jones was not communicating with the court about her tardiness and “[making] materially false statements” despite the court accommodating her busy schedule.

The court says they will provide an update on the status of the case on Dec. 1.