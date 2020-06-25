SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Effective Wednesday, July 01, 2020: The Chatham County Detention Center moves to electronic mail service for inmates.

All non-legal and non-commercial mail for inmates at the Chatham County Detention Center must be sent electronically through www.JailATM.com or mailed to 925B Peachtree St. NE, Box 2062 Atlanta, GA 30309.

As drugs and contraband in mail have risen in correctional facilities around the nation, it has become necessary to move to electronic communications for inmates. This move will provide a safer environment for both inmates and staff.

All non-legal and non-commercial mail sent to the address given will be processed by the mail scanning vendor and delivered to the inmate electronically via kiosks or tablets. The original mail item received will be destroyed.

Clearly print the inmate name and ID number on the outside of the envelope or postcard.

Continue to send all books, legal and commercial mail directly to the Chatham County Detention Center. After August 01, 2020 all non-legal and commercial mail not addressed properly will be returned or discarded.