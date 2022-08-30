CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday.

WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007.

Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she was very well-liked and will be sorely missed.

Her marked unit is parked at the main entrance of the CCSO as a memorial. The public is welcome to place flowers there in her memory until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Lucus was not on duty at the time of her death. No cause was released.