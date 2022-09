SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Deputies will begin decorating lawns across the county in October with bright pink flamingos.

The initiative is used to raise money to fight against and raise money for breast cancer awareness.

If you donate $40, the deputies will place 10 flamingos throughout a family member or friend’s lawn. If you’d rather not have the flamingos in their yard, you can just donate the $40 and you’ll get a plush flamingo.