CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is back with a big fundraising event to help children.

The Poker Run is happening Sunday.

Using a motorcycle or any vehicle of choice, participants visit checkpoints and draw a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run. There are prizes for top five winning hands.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. The cost is $15 per hand and $25 per couple.

The event benefits the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes for at-risk kids.