SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County deputies are searching for a detainee they say escaped the Georgia Regional Hospital.

Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher says the escapee is considered a danger to himself and others.

Wilcher urges anyone who knows where Justin Creed Van Arsdale is or who sees him call 9-1-1 or local police. Wilcher did not say when Arsdale escaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.