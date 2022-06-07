SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After nearly a year since a fatal police shooting, the Chatham County District Attorney’s office has declined to pursue charges against the officer involved after reviewing the case.

Maurice Mincey was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer in July of 2021 while being pulled over for running a stop sign.

The District Attorney’s office reviewed all evidence and footage of the incident and determined that the officer’s actions were “justified under the circumstances.”

Initially, the GBI claimed Mincey pointed a gun at officers, but later retracted the claims stating that Mincey got out of the car, grabbed the gun and was moving toward another officer on the passenger side of the car.

The bodycam footage has not been released by the GBI at this time.

View the full memo from the DA’s office below.