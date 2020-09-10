Chatham County could require paying for firefighting, garbage pickup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Chatham County Commissioners are considering requiring residents to pay for private firefighting and garbage collection services.

Chatham County commissioners tell the Savannah Morning News that they’re already hearing complaints about the plan.

Commissioner Helen Stone wants more information on how Chatham Emergency Services determines its fees.

The nonprofit fire department serves unincorporated Chatham County.

Chatham Emergency Services Chief Operating Officer Phil Koster says a mandatory fee would make sure the fire service can meet future financial needs.