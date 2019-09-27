Chatham County cop stops traffic for turkeys

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Traffic came to halt on Burnside Island this week for a couple of feathered pedestrians.

The Chatham County Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page of an officer stopping vehicles for a pair of turkeys.

“Our officers never know who they’ll assist…or how…when they report for duty,” the caption reads.

But the turkey trouble doesn’t stop there.

Turkeys outside of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church (courtesy Dawn Atkins Stanford)

Dawn Atkins Stanford shared her own photo of four turkeys lurking outside of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church. She said she’s seen them around for about six weeks now.

One of the church’s pastors, Tom Keller, snapped a pic of them looking in at their bible study Thursday morning.

Turkeys outside of bible study (photo by Tom Keller)

“Sometimes they show up on Sunday morning when everyone is there,” Stanford added.

So whether you’re driving or leaving your church — you might want to keep an eye out for these gobblers.