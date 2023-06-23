SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County fire fee has been a controversial topic for some time. The fire fee had two parts: a flat fee of $100 and a fee based on the square footage of your property.

“It just seems a little redundant to charge somebody for the land if they’re already paying for their house,” said Helen Stone, Chatham County District 1 Commissioner.

In February, a class action lawsuit was filed against the county — claiming that the two-part fee is illegal. However, on Friday, Chatham County Commissioners voted to remove the $100 flat fee from properties with homes or structures on them.

“It protects the little person with a tiny house that’s poor, that has a little, tiny piece of land that they’re being asked to pay a minimum of basically, you know, I mean, 300 bucks or so I mean, they can’t afford,” said Dean Kicklighter, Chatham County District 7 Commissioner.

Instead, the county will charge those people 14 cents per square foot for fire services. For example, a property with a 1,000-square-foot house would pay a $140 fire fee. However, if you own property that does not have a structure on it, you will still be required to pay that $100 fee.

“This would do the thing of helping the people that need it most. If it was 2,000 square feet, it would take the bill from 320 down to 280,” Kicklighter said. “So if you were 1,000 square feet, you can do the math that’s going to reduce.”

One homeowner told the commissioners she’s still concerned about the fee’s fairness.

“We have one option for our fire coverage. There is no other fire provider in this town. There is no competition. It sounds kind of like a monopoly. There needs to be consideration to look at other vendors to see what charges are and how to work this out a little bit better.”

She also said her fire fee bill hiked out of nowhere.

“My fee went Up 173%. I don’t know anything else I see around me that goes up that much. It was a very hard hit and I’m not even one of those that got hit the hardest.”

That new fire fee takes effect on July 1. If you have any outstanding fire fee bills, you’ve got one more chance to pay next Monday and Tuesday at the J. Tom Coleman courthouse. You can also pay your outstanding bill online.