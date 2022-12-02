Friday meeting of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners have decided who they want to be the next county manager.

Interim County Manager Michael Kaigler will be offered a contract to officially take over the role, the board decided during its Friday meeting.

He previously served as the assistant county manager under Lee Smith.

This comes after Smith was placed on administrative leave in July. No official word was given as to why he was removed from the position.

As of August, he was negotiating a severance agreement with the county.

The county manager is responsible for ensuring the board’s policies are efficiently carried out and assists in developing an annual budget.