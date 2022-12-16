SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Commission proposed a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Friday morning during a meeting. The offer will be sent to Savannah City Council for consideration.

This comes after City Council submitted an offer to the Commission on Thursday.

During the meeting, a brief dispute ensued between Savannah City Manager Jay Melder and Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis regarding the split between the cities and municipalities, but eventually, a compromise was reached and the Commission passed a motion for the proposal.

The Commission proposed to increase Chatham County’s share of LOST funds to 25% in year one and take a “step-ladder” approach up to 31% in years 4-10. In year two, the funds would increase to 26%, 28% in year three, and 31% in the fourth year.

Chairman Ellis says if the City agrees to the proposal by Wednesday, Dec. 21 an emergency meeting will be called on Thursday to approve the LOST agreement.

LOST negotiations began nearly six months ago and the pressure to come to an agreement has intensified with the close of the year approaching.