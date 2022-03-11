SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The disagreement came as Chatham County Commissioners discussed how to properly charge residents under the county’s new fire protection services tax ordinance.

Commissioners approved the ordinance, making fire protection a county service, last December.

During Friday’s meeting, after talk of tabling the matter, District 6 Commissioner Aaron Whitely wanted to hear from the tax commissioner and a representative from the assessor’s board.

Chairman Chester Ellis wanted that to wait until a workshop session.

Their exchange went as follows:

Commissioner Aaron Whitely: “I’d like to make a motion that we allow the board of assessors and the tax commissioner at least give us some verbiage on this information.”

Chairman Chester Ellis: “And I’m going to rule that out of order, and it’s not going to happen. Alright? I’m going to rule it out of order and it’s not going to happen. Is there anything else on the agenda?”

Commissioner Aaron Whitely: “Mr. Chairman I’d like to appeal to the body.”

Commissioner Dean Kicklighter: “Point of order Mr. Chairman.”

Chairman Chester Ellis: “Alright, this meeting is adjourned.”

Commissioners did not vote on amending the Fire Protection Services Tax Ordinance but did hear concerns about how the county should bill residents, based on the square footage of their property.