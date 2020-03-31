Chatham County boaters reminded social distancing rules also apply on the water

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol wants boaters to be aware that social distancing rules apply on the water, too.

Officials say Marine Patrol officers plan to enforce any orders by the county or state government aimed at preventing large groups from gathering on waterways and barrier islands.

Chatham County police say boaters may not have more than 10 people on a vessel, may not tie two boats together if the total number of passengers will exceed ten, may not congregate in groups of ten or more, and should maintain a safe social distance of six feet or more.

Boaters who fail to follow these emergency rules could receive a citation.

