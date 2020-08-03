Chatham County Board of Elections member proposes voter education advisory council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—With less than 100 days until the November third general election and with the August 11th runoff around the corner, a member on the Chatham County Board of Elections is working to increase voter education in our area.

Democratic board member Antwan Lang is dedicating his time to local election reform by requesting to create a voter education advisory council.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve been listening to the public,” Lang said. “They want to be more involved, they simply want more information, they want to know what’s going on. And I think by bringing these organizations together, they could apply for a grant from the advisory council, and they will put together voter education programs.”

Lang proposed an advisory council that consists of 14 community appointees to serve as the voter education arm of the Board of Elections.

He says it will provide an avenue for the elections board and community to work together to empower, educate, and engage citizens in the election process.

“And make sure people know what’s going on, how to vote, how to register to vote, when are the deadlines, what does it mean?” Lang said. “I want to empower them. I want to give them a little bit more, so they can do a little bit more.”

He says the advisory council will create community elections education programs and will partner with the community, non-partisan, and nonprofit entities.

Lang proposed a starting budget of $5,000 to create voter education programs for kids and adults.

He hopes this policy will fund applications, pay for poll workers, absentee ballot counters, technicians, and temporary workers.

Lang also hopes to name the council in honor of Congressman John Lewis, who risked his life to protect the right to vote.

“In proposing this type of advisory council, I’d like to honor him in this way to keep his legacy alive and to make sure people know that John Lewis fought for equal rights he fought for voting rights,” he said. “Every citizen that is eligible should vote. Don’t get discouraged.”

The Board of Elections will vote on this proposal at their next scheduled board meeting on Aug. 17 via Zoom at 3:30 p.m.