Chatham County Animal Services partners with Renegade Paws Rescue to help expand its foster network

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services is seeing an uptick in owners surrendering their pets, especially dogs.

This past July, animal services saw a 20 percent increase in owner’s surrender and a 10 percent overall increase in intake.

That’s why Chatham County partnered with Renegade Paws Rescue to help expand its foster network. Since Jan. 1, animal services has had nearly 450 dogs placed in foster homes. However, animal services is still near full capacity.

Renegade and animal services are looking for more families to foster pets as the intake of animals hasn’t slowed down since the start of the pandemic.

There are plenty of furry friends to choose from. If you want to find out how to adopt or foster a pet visit animalservices.chathamcountyga.gov.