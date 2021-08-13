Chatham County Animal Services offers half-price adoptions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services is working to find cats and dogs their forever homes.

Officials say this July, the shelter has taken in 20% more dogs than last July.

To help reduce that number, the county is offering adoptions at half price through Sunday, with cats available for $5 and dogs for $35.

Rabies tags are an additional $5, and adopters with other pets in the home must have documentation to verify rabies vaccinations are up to date.

You’ll need to call 912-652-6575 to make an adoption appointment.

The shelter is located behind the Humane Society at 7211 Sallie Mood Drive.

Click or tap here to learn more about some of the adoptable cats and dogs.