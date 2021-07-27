Chatham County again requires masks in government buildings

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Masks are once again mandatory in Chatham County government buildings.

Chairman Chester Ellis issued an executive order Tuesday, with the requirement going into effect immediately.

The order stopped short of requiring masks in other establishments. It “strongly” encourages restaurants and retail establishments in the county to require employees to wear a face-covering when having face-to-face interactions with the public.

Additionally, anyone entering a commercial establishment is strongly advised to mask up.

The county rescinded its mask mandate back in May, stating those fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks.

But earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its course on mask guidelines. The agency is recommending that those in areas where the coronavirus is surging return to wearing masks indoors even if vaccinated.

Additionally, the CDC recommends indoor masks for school teachers, staff, students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System also announced Tuesday masks would be required for all students and staff. A day prior, the city of Savannah reinstituted its mask mandate.

Chatham County has seen a steady uptick in cases since the start of the month and has maintained a high community transmission level the past nine days.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 42% of residents in the county are considered fully vaccinated.