Chatham County accepts $6.8 million for federal rental assistance program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Commission has accepted $6.8 million from the Federal Rental Assistance Program.

The county has moved into phase 2 of the U.S. Treasury program despite pushback from one of the commissioners. The issue was tabled in the commission’s last meeting.

The money will pay rent for those who can’t afford it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter said he objects to providing the assistance without requiring recipients to prove they’re searching for work every day.

“I as a hard-working citizen, want to help the people that need help, but I do not want to be such a kind person that I am hurting people so people can actually choose to sit at home and take my hard-earned tax dollars,” Kicklighter said.

The commission also delayed a vote on the county’s $209 million budget until July 16, because of questions surrounding the spending. The deadline to pass the budget is June 30 but the commission has enough funds to pay expenses until then.