SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county.

“So, Chatham County walks away from the mediation table (again) after refusing our offer that would net the County $102 million in additional tax revenue. For #Savannah this is not a “plot or a ploy.” This is real life – involving real dollars & real people,” Johnson tweeted.

The big deal locally is that if the current deal expires at the end of the month both the cities and the counties will be out millions of dollars. That could be a huge concern to anyone paying property taxes in Chatham County because that would mean property taxes would likely go up.

The tax agreement comes up every 10 years. It is money that is generated when people shop, eat and visit businesses in Chatham County.

Chatham County’s Commission wants to split the local option sales tax cash in what would eventually become 49% going to the county and 51% divided up between the eight incorporated cities.

The mayors of those cities said that’s not fair. Those mayors believe their cities deserve an in-case but not getting one.

The county has argued that it needs the extra money because of the rising cost of providing services.

These are the two letters that have gone back and forth. The eight mayors, including Savannah’s, feel a 77 to 23% split, with the majority of the sales tax money staying where it is made, is fairer. The county has already said no to that.