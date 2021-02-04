Chatham Commission hears public comment at virtual town halls regarding fire service in unincorporated areas

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would require residents in the unincorporated area of the county to pay a fire service fee, but some residents aren’t OK with this.

The commission held a virtual town hall Thursday night for district 5 to hear reaction from residents who live in the area. Chatham Fire Chief Chuck Kearns said they need residents to pay subscription fees for them to keep providing fire services.

The Chatham County commission is still weighing their options and asking the public’s opinion before making a decision on Chatham Emergency Services request.

“As of the day before yesterday 10,171 properties in the county in our service area were refusing to pay,” Kearns said.

Kearns said if this fee isn’t approved, the fire department could start to see a shortfall in funds.

He said over the years as people move into the area they think the fee is already in their tax bills, but it’s not.

“It’s an issue of fairness, it’s an issue of equity, and certainly an issue of public safety,” Kearns said.

Johnny Hinton lives in unincorporated Chatham County and is opposed to the ordinance.

“My subscription fee has gone up every year that I have had my home. I’m a firefighter. I know what comes with that job. I know what’s required to do the job safely and effectively,” Hinton told News 3.

Hinton said that according to the NFPA 1710 — Standard for the Organization and Deployment of Fire Suppression Operations, EMS, and Special Operations in Career Fire Departments — fire departments are expected to arrive eight minutes after the initial fire alarm and with at least 15 firefighters. He said Chatham EMS doesn’t live up to this expectation.

“So if my house, if it catches fire, it’s going to burn to the ground,” Hinton said.

Kearns said during the virtual meeting Thursday that they do have an adequate staff employing 88 paid firefighters and 58 volunteer firefighters. He said Chatham EMS has a staff of over 400.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re so economically efficient. We’ve got 58 of your neighbors throughout this county who drop everything. They come to help protect your property and fight your fire,” Kearns said.

While there is no requirement to pay the subscription yet, residents in the area still get fire service. Kearns said those who don’t have the subscription could receive a bill that can be anywhere from $8,000 to $18,000.

“It’s a lot more safe and economical to just pay the annual fee,” Kearns said.

The Chatham County commission is looking at six different options for how to fund the fire department: Status quo, Subscription legally required, fees collected by county, fire districts/fire tax rate established, provider service contracts with SSD tax rate increase, and county fire department with SSD tax rate increase.

More town hall meetings will be scheduled for residents to ask questions about the proposed fire fee before they make a final decision.