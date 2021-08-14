Chatham Co. to provide $3 million in rental assistance

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents in need of rental assistance are in luck, as the county has partnered with United Way of the Coastal Empire to provide aid.

The two will disperse $3 million of Emergency Rental Assitance (ERA). To date, Chatham County has helped 1,500 residents with rental and utility assistance and prevented evictions.

“The mission of United Way of the Coastal Empire is to improve lives. We are proud to have partnered with the Chatham County Board of Commissioners on the CARES Act project and now the ERA project to achieve that mission,” says Brynn Grant, United Way of the Coastal Empire President & CEO.

Brant said United Way has helped 8,000 residents impacted by COVID-19 through $7 million in aid. Chatham County expects to award an additional round of aid by mid-September.