Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office to deliver Thanksgiving baskets to residents in need

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff s Office announced their partnership with the International Longshoreman’s Association Local No. 1414 to deliver food baskets to Chatham County residents in need this holiday.

Both the ILA and the Chatham County Sheriff s Office have continued this tradition of providing baskets over the past 20 years.

The baskets contain Thanksgiving essentials like turkeys, greens, sugar, stuffing and vegetables.

Sheriff Wilcher, Command Staff and Deputy Sheriff s will be out delivering the baskets Tuesday afternoon.

