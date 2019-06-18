Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) -A spike in mass shootings in recent years is inspiring Chatham County deputies to help the community prepare for these kinds of tragedies
Tuesday, they hosted active shooter training for the Downtown Business Association. In the course, participants learned to avoid, deny, and defend. This a strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training center.
Organizers said when they approached CCSO about the training they jumped at opportunity.
“Anytime you can get some training for safety is the right time,” said Carey Ferrara, Vice President DBS. “The Downtown Business Association is committed to providing opportunities to our members to be safer, to learn how to be more impactful in our environment and our community and this is an excellent way to do that.”
Organizers are encouraging all downtown business owners to send their employees to these kinds of training events.