Chatham Co. Sheriff warns public about telephone scams

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff s Office (CCSO) announced they were made aware of telephone calls being made by scammers requesting money be paid for outstanding warrants. The CCSO says thieves posing as Sheriff s Office Deputies are calling unsuspecting individuals demanding money and threatening an arrest if money isn’t paid.

The CCSO says they will never call an individual regarding a civil or criminal matter. When serving civil papers, a notice from Sheriffs Office staff will be left at the residence with a person over 13 years of age and/or a notice to pick up the documents will be left at the address. Criminal papers such as warrants will be served on the named individual and no notice will be given in advance.

Any person with concerns regarding any issues is urged to call the Chatham County Sheriffs Office at 972- 652-7630

