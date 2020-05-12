Chatham Co. sheriff: All employees, inmates recover from COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) employees and two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks have recovered.

Sheriff John Wilcher announced Tuesday that all four have received two negative tests each, administered 24-hours apart.

The staffers have since been cleared to return to duty.

Wilcher says CCSO continues to take preventative measures against the virus, including new protocol:

Each arrestee is issued a mask and placed into isolation for 14 days

Each arrestee is tested for COVID-19 before moving into the general population of the Chatham County Jail

If an inmate refuses a COVID-19 test, a court order will be obtained that mandates the individual to be tested

Until further notice, Wilcher says they will continue with other “pandemic procedures,” like suspending visitation at CCSO facilities.

“The policies we have implemented have worked well and we will not take that for granted,” the sheriff said. “Maintaining the health of the jail and our community is vital.”

For more information on CCSO’s procedures, visit here.