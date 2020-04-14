Chatham Co. residents warned of possible mail theft as stimulus checks begin to arrive

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) advised residents to be on the lookout for mail theft as the federal COVID-19 stimulus checks are being sent out.

The CCPD says if you are expecting a paper check, you need to pay special attention to your mail delivery.

The CCPD offered advice on how to protect yourself against thieves targeting your mailbox:

Know when your mail arrives each day, and go to the mailbox right away to retrieve it.

If you know you will not be home when your mail arrives, ask a trusted friend, neighbor, or relative to pick it up for you.

If you are going to be out of town, contact the U.S. Postal Service to put a hold on your mail. That way, your mail won’t be delivered until you return home.

Make sure the door to your mailbox closes all the way. An open mailbox with mail inside is an invitation to thieves.

If you suspect mail theft, contact your local police department or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.