Chatham Co. Police: Watch for gators on the road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is warning drivers: you have one more thing to watch out for on the roads.

photo: Chatham County Police Department

Officers spotted an alligator in the middle of the roadway on Islands Expressway near Old Ft. Jackson over the weekend.

According to CCPD, the officers were able to coax him across the road and closer to home in the marsh.

“All in a day’s work in coastal Georgia!” CCPD said.

Remember: alligators move the most in the spring and summer when breeding, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia.

If you see an alligator exhibiting nuisance behavior, the lab suggests contacting your local natural resource agency.