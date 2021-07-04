Chatham Co. Police warn about phone scam from man posing as police

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has been calling Chatham County residents posing as a Chatham County Police Sargent and is asking for money.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the man tells residents a bond needs to be paid and threatens those who refuse. CCPD said they’ve received two complaints about this phone scam on Saturday.

CCPD said it will never call residents and ask for money. Police ask anyone who receives a call from this man to hang up without giving up any information.

CCPD also said it’s aware of similar phone scams in the area.