CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of students are getting ready to head back to school this week, and police are cracking down on speeders in school zones.

The Chatham County Police Department is reminding drivers that speed cameras are reactivating in school zones this Wednesday. The cameras will turn on one hour before the start of the school day and stay on until after classes end.

Drivers will get a citation in the mail if they drive more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Fines are $75 for the first violation, plus a $25 fee. Any subsequent violations will result in a $125 fine.

Police say the cameras reduced speeding in their zones by 93% last school year.

Cameras are in place at Georgetown K-8, Marshpoint Elementary, Coastal middle school, May Howard Elementary, St. Andrews, and Isle of Hope school zones.

More will be added to St. James, Southwest, and Hesse school zones in the coming weeks.